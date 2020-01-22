|
|
Israel E. Hernandez
Carlsbad, NM - Israel Estrada Hernandez, 81, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away peacefully at his home in the company of his loving family on January 20, 2020. Liturgy of the Word service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Prayer Vigil and visitation were held on Wednesday.
Israel E. Hernandez was born December 19, 1938 in Presidio, Texas to Albino O. and Maria (Estrada) Hernandez. Israel married the love of his life, Juana "Dulces" (Dominguez) Hernandez in November 1956 and moved to Carlsbad, NM in 1959.
As a teenager and young adult he drove trucks for his father in Presidio, Texas. When he moved to Carlsbad, he worked for Community Action Corporation, and then worked for United Auto Supply for years. In 1972 he started his own business Carlsbad Auto Supply (NAPA Store). He never retired; he went to work every day. In 1992 Israel and his son Alfred joined in a venture to build a building to rent to the federal government, it was one of his pride and joy projects. Israel also developed a skill in wood working and made book shelves and kitchen coffee cabinets for his family.
Israel loved to garden and sing. His children grew up listening to their father sing and sing. He eventually recorded a couple of songs on a 45 record.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Alfred D. Hernandez and sisters: Eva Fierro and Zulema Hernandez.
Israel is survived by Juana, his wife of 64 years; daughters: Norma H. Florez and husband Danny, Yolanda H. Navarrete and husband Pilar and Lorinda Hernandez, all of Carlsbad, NM. Israel raised a his grandson Israel Anthony Hernandez (who he considered a son) and his wife Crystal of Carlsbad, NM and great-granddaughter Erica Duran (who he raised and considered a daughter); brothers Adan and Albino Hernandez, Jr; sisters Zelma Fernandez and Elsie Hernandez; grandchildren: Elaine Corona and husband Mike, Alexandra Chase and husband Justin and Joshua Navarrete; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Kaylin and Devin Corona, Peyton and Avery Chase and Yariah, Danielle, Mia and Israel Anthony Hernandez, Jr. and great-great grandchild Carter Lee Rascon.
Pallbearers are Jaime Hernandez, Ricardo Hernandez, Billy Hernandez, George Garcia, Israel Anthony Hernandez, Chris Fox and Lorinda Hernandez.
Honorary Pallbearers are all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020