Carlsbad - Israel Figueroa, 64, of West Wagonwheel Road Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his home. Israel was born on September 2, 1956, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to Candido and Carmen Figueroa.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Facial coverings are required.
From humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to now, Israel was a hard-working man, a loving dad, and a dependable friend to many. Father Loren brought Israel to Carlsbad in 1974, and Israel called it home ever since. He graduated high school in 1975. He found his life calling in building trades. His craftsmanship was top notch, as he used his gift to create homes, refurbish home interiors, and build company establishments. Many people looked up to Israel. He welcomed many of his daughter's friends and children at the daycare with open arms. He served on the board of directors at the San Jose Daycare. He was a humble man of few words and often showed his love for others by serving many in the Carlsbad community. His life and legacy will be in the hearts of everyone he touched. Israel was preceded in death by his father, Candido Figueroa; and mother, Carmen Figueroa.
Israel is survived by his daughter, Victoria Tong and husband, Lewis of McKinney, TX; daughter, Vanessa Enriguez and husband, John of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren: Scarlett Tong and Kai Tong; sister, Nerixsa Roberson and husband, Roosevelt of Columbia, SC; sister, Elizabeth Figueroa of Bemidji, MN; brother, Edwin Figueroa and wife, Maria of Albuquerque, NM; several nieces and nephews; and former spouse, Elsa Franco of Carlsbad, NM.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Grantner family, the Bhatka family, Henry Waters, and Richard Palmer, all the nurses and Dr. Athigaman who took extra care of him. He was a tough patient.
