Jack Douglas "Doug" Muniz
Lubbock, TX - JACK DOUGLAS "DOUG" MUNIZ, 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Lubbock, TX. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Doug's family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: There will be a Viewing at Our Lady of Grace, 1111 N Roselawn Ave, Artesia, NM, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Rosary at 10:00 AM. A Mass Service will follow Rosary at 11:00 AM.
On May 28, 1963, Doug was born to Frank (Chito) and Teresa Dominguez, in Carlsbad, NM. He was the husband of Lola Muniz, whom he married in Artesia, NM. Doug was a devoted member of Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Artesia, NM. He spent most of his time watching football, it was his favorite sport. Doug was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He loved his family, friends, and pets. He enjoyed collecting antiques and going for rides in his truck, the "Blue Lightning." Doug will be missed and remembered by his loving family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish Doug's memory are his loving wife, Lola Muniz; children: Fred Olivas, Jessie Olivas, Julie Hernandez; grandchildren: Jared Hernandez, Trystin Garcia, Anna Lee Jimenez, Jessie Jr. Olivas, Devin Olivas; and siblings: Kathy Quintela, and Dennise Rodriguez.
PRECEDING: Preceding Doug in death are his son, Christopher Muniz; parents, Frank (Chito) and Teresa Dominguez; brother, Dennis Dominguez; and loving pet, "Bush."
HONORARY PALLBEARER: Chosen as Honorary Pallbearer is Domingo Perez.
PALLBEARERS: Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Jared Hernandez, Anthony Lara, Matthew Hernandez, Cilio Hernandez, Anthony Garcia, and Emilio Garcia.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 29, 2019