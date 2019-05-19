|
|
Jack Mattison Hollen
Carlsbad - Jack Mattison Hollen, 67, of Carlsbad, NM, lost his battle to cancer on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. He passed away peacefully while holding his daughter's hand and was surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be scheduled at Grace Episcopal Church with Fr. Rod Hurst officiating. Cremation to take place and interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM at a later date with immediate family. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and view website for further updates.
Jack was born on March 7, 1952 to Jake R. and Marguerite (Gaines) Hollen in Roswell, NM, and the family moved to Carlsbad, NM in December of that same year. Jack graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1970. He attended Eastern New Mexico University Airframe and Power Plant School in Roswell, NM. He pursued various occupations in the following years, including Aircraft Painter and Core Driller for Trinity Engineering across NM and TX and for the Bureau of Reclamation. Jack then dedicated almost 30 years to his career at WIPP, working as Waste Handling and Underground Technicians. He retired from WIPP in March 2018. During retirement, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and discovered a great love for traveling and scuba diving. Other passions throughout Jack's life were turkey and deer hunting and fishing with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake R. and Marguerite Hollen and sister-in-law, Patty Hollen. He is survived by: his older brother, Jim Hollen of Carlsbad, NM; together with Carla Hollen of Carlsbad, NM, his four children, Bryan Hollen and his partner, Lori Harris, of Carlsbad, NM, Annie Baca and her husband, Marshall, of Artesia, NM, Matthew Hollen of San Diego, CA, and Mark Hollen of Carlsbad, NM; his seven grandchildren: Noah, Jaxen, Jett, Julianne, Kathryn, Landon, and Logan; nephew, Jimmy Hollen of Edgewood, NM, and niece, Kelli Dominguez of Albuquerque, NM.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 19, 2019