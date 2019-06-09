|
|
Jack Mattison Hollen
Carlsbad - Jack Mattison Hollen, 67, of Carlsbad, NM, lost his battle to cancer on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service is scheduled for 10 AM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Grace Episcopal Church with Fr. Rod Hurst officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 9, 2019