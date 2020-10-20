1/1
James Dale Dawson
James Dale Dawson

Mountainair - Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) James Dale Dawson, age 87, of Mountainair, NM, a resident of Albuquerque NM, and former long-time resident of Carlsbad, NM, died Thursday, October 15, 2020. He is survived by his seven children, Helen Dawson and husband, Brooks Myers, Tim Dawson and wife, Michelle, Jay Dawson and wife, Sherri, Lon Dawson and wife, Karen, Jennifer Huffaker and husband, Bryan, Tom Dawson and fiancé, Wendy, and Candice Mogan and husband, Cy and 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Dawson was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Clare Dawson and his three brothers: Gordon Dawson, Rawlin Dawson, and Robert Dawson.

Lt. Colonel James Dale Dawson had a distinguished 20-year career as an Air Force B-52 Pilot. In Carlsbad, NM, he was previously General Manager of both the Holiday Inn and Motel Stevens, as well as the past President of Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. He was known for his work ethic and his passion for hunting.

Services were held on Friday, October 23, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for James "Dale" Dawson at www.FrenchFunerals.com.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
