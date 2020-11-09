1/1
James Dale Melvin
James Dale Melvin

Carlsbad - James Dale Melvin was born April 6, 1942 in W. Frankfort, Illinois to Elvis and Dorothy (Beaver) Melvin. The family moved to Loving, NM, where he spent his childhood playing in the rivers and exploring the local canyons and caves. After graduating from Carlsbad Senior High, he joined the US Army, and served for nine years as and electronics expert and instructor, including a tour of Vietnam where he served as an aid to General Westmoreland.

James met his wife, Karen Vize, while they both were stationed at the Army Air Defense Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and were married in 1962. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned to New Mexico and worked for nine years at Duval Potash as a locomotive operator before starting his own business, KAM Security & Sound. Inc.

In his later years, his adventurous nature led him to travel the world with his wife visiting exotic places in many countries. He was an avid NASCAR fan attending every race at the Texas Motor Speedway since the inaugural race.

He was an active member of his community serving as an officer in the BPOE Lodge 1558. He was also a member of the VFW, Shriners, Knights of Columbus, and Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

James peacefully passed into eternity in the arms of his wife, surrounded by the family who love him on October 31. He made many wonderful memories and leaves a void in our hearts. We miss him.

He is survived by his wife Karen and his children Melanie Hobbs (Charles), James Melvin, Jr. (Catalina), Monica Barnett (Ken), Amanda Sharma (Andy), and Patrick Melvin (Elena); by his sister Sharon Kay Mecklenburg; and by his grandchildren Alana Blain, Sean Blain, Timothy Melvin, Brent Barnett, Garrett Barnett, Julianna Barnett, Gabrielle Hasty, Ashley Hasty, Chloe Melvin, and Chelsea Melvin. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
