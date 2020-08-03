1/1
James Floyd Purcell
James Floyd Purcell

Carlsbad - James Floyd Purcell, 93, of Carlsbad, passed away Wednesday, July 29, in Lubbock, Texas.

Visitation will be 4 PM - 6 PM, Wednesday, August 5 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Carlsbad Cemetery, Thursday, August 6 at 10 AM with Pastor Kevin Pence of First Baptist Church officiating.

Floyd was born in Pear Valley Texas August 8, 1926 to Samuel Jefferson Tucker Purcell and Olive Murchison Purcell. Floyd attended school in Lohn, Texas and graduated from Lohn High School in 1943. He served in the Army from 1945 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He attended San Angelo college for one year and then returned to the family in Fife, Texas to farm with his dad.

He moved to Carlsbad in 1948 to work in the potash mines. While in Carlsbad, working at Potash Company of America, he met Marjorie Yourasovich, who was visiting from Illinois. Her mother and stepfather, Mary and John Vukovich, lived in Carlsbad, and John and Floyd worked together at the mine.

In 1949, Marjorie and Floyd were married. He worked for PCA for 38 years, retiring in 1986. Floyd was a member of First Baptist Church, and a life member of the Elks Club. He enjoyed gardening for many years, always growing delicious tomatoes to eat and share with friends. He also enjoyed many happy times at the Carlsbad Senior Center playing pool and socializing with his friends. Floyd stayed busy after retirement by driving and picking up vehicles for several car dealerships in the area. He loved his day trips and was happy to continue working! Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Conley Purcell and Leroy Purcell; cousin, Lee Voigt, and several dear friends including George Bryant and Ed (Fisher) Greer.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marjorie Purcell of Carlsbad; daughter, Sherri Lynn Alverson and husband, Don of Northport, Alabama; son, Craig Floyd Purcell of Lubbock; grandson, James Ryan Alverson and wife, Kathy of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky; granddaughter, Ashley Marie Alverson Green and husband, Chad of Seaford, Virginia; five great-grandchildren: Jillian Edens Alverson, Tucker Lee Alverson, Elliot Ryan Alverson of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky and William Chadwick Green, Jr. (Will), and Margaret Lee Green (Maggie) of Seaford, Virginia; sister, Dorothy Varner of Abilene, Texas; cousins: Trish Voigt Towery of Midland, Texas, and Zolene Voigt Knott of Carlsbad; several nieces and nephews and dear friends: The Nichols, Greer and Bryant families.

Honorary pallbearers are Joe Nichols, James Greer, Steve Greer, James Knott, Rick Towery, Pat Wilburn, James Ryan Alverson and William Chadwick Green, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Carlsbad, 112 N. Alameda Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
