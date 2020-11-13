1/1
James H. "Jim" Stone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James H. "Jim" Stone

Carlsbad - James H. "Jim" Stone, 90, of E. Parker Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

Jim was born August 10, 1930 in Scofield, Utah to Clair and Ida (Clausen) Stone. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jim married Anna Sue Knox June 27, 1955 in Winnemucca, Nevada. He worked in the coal mines in Utah and served as Town Marshall before moving to Carlsbad in 1965. Jim worked in the potash mines until retiring in 1994. He was an avid golfer, volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club, B.P.O. Elks, Lodge #1558 and enjoyed bingo. Most importantly, Jim loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William Stone, Robert L. Stone and sister, Grace DeBord.

Survivors are his wife, Anna Sue Stone of the home; son, James L. Stone and wife, Diane of Cushing, Oklahoma; daughter, Nancy Rogers and Ernie Carlson of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Dr. Jacqueline Blanchette and husband, Jerome of Olympic Peninsula, WA and Cortney Jennings, R.D.H. and husband, Adam of Midland, Texas; great-grandson, Luc Stone Blanchette and several nieces. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CurrentArgus.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved