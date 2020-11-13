James H. "Jim" Stone
Carlsbad - James H. "Jim" Stone, 90, of E. Parker Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Carlsbad Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.
Jim was born August 10, 1930 in Scofield, Utah to Clair and Ida (Clausen) Stone. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Jim married Anna Sue Knox June 27, 1955 in Winnemucca, Nevada. He worked in the coal mines in Utah and served as Town Marshall before moving to Carlsbad in 1965. Jim worked in the potash mines until retiring in 1994. He was an avid golfer, volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club, B.P.O. Elks, Lodge #1558 and enjoyed bingo. Most importantly, Jim loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: William Stone, Robert L. Stone and sister, Grace DeBord.
Survivors are his wife, Anna Sue Stone of the home; son, James L. Stone and wife, Diane of Cushing, Oklahoma; daughter, Nancy Rogers and Ernie Carlson of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Dr. Jacqueline Blanchette and husband, Jerome of Olympic Peninsula, WA and Cortney Jennings, R.D.H. and husband, Adam of Midland, Texas; great-grandson, Luc Stone Blanchette and several nieces.