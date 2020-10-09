James Randal "Randy" Fudge



James Randal Fudge, "Randy" departed the physical realm the morning of October 6th, 2020, three days after his 63rd birthday. His death certificate will note heart failure, but his family suspects that he just couldn't stand to witness another disappointing Broncos season. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family, local Sam's club, and the Fox News viewership tally.



Born in Albuquerque NM to Jim and Freddie Lou Fudge, he lived a life of spoils with his older sister until the birth of his younger sister. After his requests to return her were declined, he turned to a life of middle child attention seeking and storytelling.



When he turned 18, he chose to enlist in the Air Force. He was honorably discharged 4 years later, after discovering he didn't like to be told what to do. But along the way he married his first wife, Marie Osterndorf.



Randy and Marie raised their children in Carlsbad NM. Randy was a servant employee of WIPP for 19 years. It's there that he met his second wife, Letha, and his close friend LJ Dalton (both of whom he might have spent more time entertaining than actually working). He collected many awards over his tenure at WIPP that are proudly packed away in boxes. Over the years he spent his free time yelling as a Little League Coach and finding a way to intentionally embarrass his children.



After marrying Letha, they set off to follow their entrepreneurial dreams and moved to Fredericksburg TX where they owned and operated a Sears store. In 2006 they relocated to Roswell NM and revived the Red Barn RV Park. In his time at the Red Barn, he took pride in cooking meals for Letha and the various residents of the park to whom he enjoyed reciting the tales of his life.



Randy brought humor and love for his family and friends into this world. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.



He was preceded in death by his father, James Willard Fudge. He is survived by his devoted wife, Letha Fudge. His mother, Freddie Lou Fudge, sisters Jerri Fudge, and Lori Lanier with husband Bruce. Children Jennifer and Mariano Espinoza, Chris and Tandra Fudge, Brandy and Bobby Jones, and James Fudge. Grandchildren J, Julia, and Jessica Espinoza; Bryce Munoz; Jackson, Grant and Pierce Fudge; Carter and Peyton Jones









