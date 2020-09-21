James "Jim" Robert Lackey



James "Jim" Robert Lackey (January 3, 1934 - March 21, 2020) was the third child born to Robert and Bonnie Lackey in Mangum, Oklahoma. The family relocated to Carlsbad, NM during the Great Depression, where Jim grew up with his brother Elijah and his sisters, Alice, Elizabeth, and Bonnie. Jim leaves behind siblings and extended family who will say that Jim Lackey was the closest manifestation of Kris Kringle the Chihuahuan desert ever produced.



Jim Lackey was a builder. He had a mind for the mathematical, for precision and process that made for an excellent engineer. After serving a stint in Japan as US Army artillery sergeant, Jim came back to the states and earned a Civil Engineering degree at New Mexico State University. As a civil engineer, Jim managed and stewarded construction projects that will endure many generations to come: hotels, an IBM business complex, an elementary school, a bypass highway, a VA hospital, a regional post office, an FBI building, the prep facility where rockets were housed prior to rolling them out to the launch pad.



Although his accomplishments are impressive, Jim will be remembered as the kind-hearted and generous man to family, friends and strangers alike. He loved good food and wine and could regale you with entertaining stories of the good, bad, and humorous of his life's experiences. He loved golf but did not get to play as much as he wanted. Jim had a wry sense of humor that could soften the blow of any setbacks big or small. He had a big laugh that was really a pleasure to be a part of or cause of; it was a reward unto itself to illicit that laugh. Jim raised a pumpkin patch at the house where all the family- and neighbor - kids could go and pick their very own pumpkin for Halloween. He grew rhubarb because he loved rhubarb pie.



He always thought of others, and was ready with overalls, a brimmed hat, and all the tools needed to help on any project. He took great joy in helping others, and as illustrious a career as Jim had, he stopped it early so he could live with and care for his ailing Mother. Jim lived and accepted each day as it came with grace, and with never a hint or sign of anxiety for the trappings some use to measure worth and success. By the measure of happiness and joy Jim Lackey brought to so many, he was a wealthy soul and will be missed immeasurably. He was our family treasure.



Loved ones that cleared the path for Jim are his parents Robert and Bonnie Lackey, sister Elizabeth Lackey Boyers and husband Herschel Boyers, sister Alice Lackey Sessom and husband J.W. 'Red' Sessom, half-brother Earl Douglas Lackey Johnson, half-brother John Comer Lackey, and half-sister Clara Jean Lackey Holiway; nephews and niece: Charles Boyers, Raymond Boyers and Julia Boyers Willey.



Loved ones that will miss Jim until they meet again are brother Elijah and wife Evelyn Lackey, and sister Bonnie Lackey Votaw and husband Thom Votaw, plus a host of nieces and nephews: Chet Boyers, Tommy Boyers, Ronald Boyers, Susan Boyers Stahl, Valeri Sessom, Tamaran Garriott, Terri Sessom, Vickie Sessom Bagley, Tammi Sessom Goff, Jerry Sessom, Cheryl Lackey Williams, Tawn Lackey, Katherine Lackey Benton, David Lackey, and Joel Votaw. Uncle Jim has a special place in the hearts of all his nieces and nephews unto the second and third generations of great to great-great-great. They will miss the big welcoming smile and arms-wide-open hugs that made him so very special.



Family, friends, and others whose lives Jim touched are invited to the graveside memorial at 3 p.m. September 29, 2020 in Carlsbad Cemetery to reminisce and remember Jim. Please wear a mask and plan to social distance.



Written by Jerry and Griselda Sessom and Katherine Benton









