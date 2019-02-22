|
|
James W. Vanzant, 100, of River Bend, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Carlsbad First Assembly Church with Pastor Brad Coates officiating, assisted by Chester Hournbuckle. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section), with Military Honors provided by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. on Friday with the family receiving guests from 5-8 p.m. (Fri.) at West Funeral Home.
James Wiley Vanzant, "Jim" was born on October 21, 1918 in Tucumcari, New Mexico to Rev. William Archie "W. A." and Pinkie (Holloman) Vanzant. He was raised and educated in New Mexico prior to moving to Colorado.
James and Lois (Hildebrand) Vanzant were married on September 1, 1970 in Boulder, CO. They moved to Carlsbad from Colorado in 1980 and were dedicated members of Carlsbad First Assembly of God Church.
James was a WWII veteran in the U.S. Army, serving from 1944-1946. Prior to retirement he and his brother Charles operated Vanzant Tire in Carlsbad and was previously a Store Manager at several Safeway Grocery Stores.
He was given special recognition in 2018 on his 100th birthday, by Mayor Dale Janway, declaring James an Outstanding Citizen in the City of Carlsbad for his honorable service to his country and community and declaring October 21, 2018 to be "Jim Vanzant Day".
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois; brothers, Archie Eugene Vanzant and Paul Vanzant; daughter Sharon Vanzant Grande; sons Leonard Craig Peterson and Paul Peterson and niece Judy Peterson.
James is survived by his brother, Charles Vanzant and wife Nancy of Carlsbad, and sisters, Ruth Joslin of Carlsbad and Cleo Baxter of Palos Verde, CA; 7 children, 24 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Terry Baker, Orlando Guevara, Chester Hournbuckle, Jim Thurmond, Ron Arrington, Jamie Melvin, Raul Dominguez and Norm Whitlock. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 22, 2019