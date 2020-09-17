James "Jim" Wilcox, Sr.



Lubbock, TX - Graveside services for James "Jim" Wilcox, Sr., age of 76 of Lubbock, Texas and formerly of Seminole, will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gaines County Cemetery, 311 CR 301, Seminole, Texas. His longtime friend Tommy Lawson will officiate. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole. The family will greet friends on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, located at 410 NW 21st Street in Seminole.



Jim Wilcox was born November 15, 1943 in Gorman, Texas to O'Neita (Kerby) and Raymond Wilcox. He met the love of his life, Pat (Scogin) Wilcox in high school and immediately knew he would spend the rest of his life with her. They married on October 14, 1961 and spent the next 57 years together until her passing on March 16, 2019. Jim owned and operated a machine shop in Seminole for many years and then moved to Carlsbad to start with IMC Potash (Mosaic) in 1967 as a welder/machinist. He soon became a supervisor in maintenance and worked as Safety Manager for many years, working his way up to the Head of Human Resources. He also owned and operated Jim's Car Wash in Carlsbad, New Mexico for over 30 years. Jim retired for a few years and was able to travel and see the country, taking along his beautiful wife, grandsons (Trevor and Kelby) and his precious dog, Sadie. After traveling for those few years, he was asked to become a consultant with Mosaic Potash and did so for many years. He then again retired at the age of 73.



Jim Wilcox was an active and contributing member to his community. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Carlsbad and The Elks Lodge 1558, and was President of Otis Water for 14 years. He was appointed to and served as Commissioner of the Interstate Stream Commission for the State of New Mexico. He started the Palmer Drug Abuse Program (PDAP) in Carlsbad and also implemented the first drug testing at the Potash Mines. He always wanted everyone to be safe and did everything in his power to make that happen.



Jim was a kind man, generous and tough, but fair. He expected you to always do the right thing and make good choices. He wanted everyone to exceed their potential and would do whatever he could to help make that happen.



Jim Wilcox passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia Wilcox in 2019; and two sisters, Laphane Burkett and husband Salty, and Betty Jean Kidd and husband Frank. He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Mathis and husband Donn, and Nikki Reyes and husband David, both of Lubbock, Texas; one son Jim Wilcox, Jr. of Carlsbad, New Mexico; eight grandchildren, Stephen Mathis, Mandy Mathis, Wendy Ballard (Mitchell), Trevor Mathis (Whitney), Kelby Mathis (Penny), Garret Reyes, Ross Reyes and Riley Reyes; six great-grandchildren, Caelyn Mathis, Garrett, Ethan and Jocelyn Ballard, Archer Mathis and Deegan Mathis; and numerous nieces and nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store