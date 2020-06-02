Jan Walterscheid
Carlsbad - Jan Walterscheid, 67, of W. Riverside Drive, Carlsbad, NM, passed away May 30, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
Visitation will be 2 PM - 7 PM, Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Oasis Church with Pastor Gabe Rubio officiating. Oasis Church will livestream the service on their Facebook page. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan was born September 23, 1952 in Carlsbad, NM to Lloyd Durst and Bess Marie (Southard) Snodgrass. She married her high school sweetheart October 31, 1969 in Pecos, Texas before graduating from Carlsbad High School in 1970. Jan later attended nursing school at NMSU-Carlsbad where she graduated in 1979. She began working at Guadalupe Medical Center as a medical surgical nurse, transitioning into home health and ultimately hospice. Jan co-founded Lakeview Christian Hospice Care in 1999. Over the twenty plus years of caring for people, her moto was "Jesus taught me how to love and the dying taught me how to live." Jan taught and served in the church throughout her life, eventually being ordained as the women's pastor at Oasis Church. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors are her husband, Gary Walterscheid; daughters: Amy Howard and husband, Scott, Angie Weisner and husband, Andy; sons: Adam Walterscheid and wife, Brittany, Aaron Walterscheid and wife, Robin; grandchildren: Samuel Howard, Ella Bleu Howard, A.J. Weisner, Adalyn Joy Weisner, Doak Walterscheid, Lucy Denise Walterscheid, Miles Walterscheid and Bess Marie Walterscheid; aunt, Betty Snodgrass; "other mother", Jerlean Williams and several cousins.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Howard, Brian Snodgrass, Chris Snodgrass, Brent Snodgrass, Lindsay Snodgrass, George Dunagan, Wade Robinson and Ryan Walterscheid.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fearless Women's Conference c/o Oasis Church, 802 S. Main Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or to Lakeview Christian Hospice Care, 1300 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.