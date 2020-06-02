Janell E. Knight
Janell E. Knight

Carlsbad - Janell Eloda Brown Knight, of Carlsbad, NM passed away on May 30, 2020 at her home at Lakeview Christian Home, in Carlsbad, NM. Janell was born on May 16, 1926 to Jack and Thelma Brown, in Abernathy, Texas. She is survived by one son, Nathan Doyle Knight and wife, Marsha; two grandchildren: Jonathan Knight and Kelli Knight Barta; three great grandchildren: Brooklynn Vasquez, Trinity Barta and Trey Barta; sister: Janie Madrid; brother: Lonnie Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Doyle Knight, three brothers and great-grandson: Aaron Knight Vasquez. A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
