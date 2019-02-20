|
Janice "Jan" Gonzales, 83, of W. Pierce Street, Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 3:00 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Chris Nikkel officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jan was born February 13, 1935 in Portales, NM to Leroy Dewey and Mildred Francis (Rowley) Cranford. She married Margo Gonzales December 1, 1990 in Albuqueruque, NM. They moved to Carlsbad in 2000 where they operated U Store It Self Storage on 6th Street until retiring. Jan enjoyed being involved with the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce and was a regular at Friday Focus where she hand crocheted an afghan every Friday to be given away. She continued to make afghans for Community Focus and various outreach organizations in town. Jan was known for her generosity and friendly spirit she shared with others. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Margarito "Margo" Gonzales; brothers: James and Jerry Cranford.
Survivors are her son, Buddy Leroy Omey; daughters: Rita Omey Cogbarn and April Lynette Omey; several grandchildren; brother, Jon Cranford; sisters in Christ: Glenda Smith and Clara "Posey" Pyke and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 20, 2019