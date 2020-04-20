|
|
Janice L. Martino
Carlsbad - On April 15, 2020, Janice L. Martino received her wings while surrounded by her loving husband and son. In honoring Janice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Janice was born on July 24, 1945, in Laramie, Wyoming to Frank and Borgny Hines. She married her longtime friend and love, Frank Martino of 45 years on July 6. Janice was a dedicated wife, mother, and Nana. She treasured her family especially the role of Nana. Janice was a hard worker all her life. Her passion was her greenhouse. She started her own business, South Country Greenhouse that she put heart and soul in everyday. She had the intelligence about her plants that you were unable to find in textbooks. Her love for being outdoors with her plants and flowers was known by all who knew her. She never met a stranger at her greenhouse and always treated people equally. Her customers became lifelong friends and cherished her. She was truly a genuine person. To know Janice was to love her. Janice also loved spending time with her family. She loved cooking and baking especially during the holidays. Janice was also fond of her loving dogs, chickens, and cats. She collected clocks, played lottery scratcher tickets, and enjoyed canning her garden vegetables. Janice was sincere and would lend words of advice or a helping hand to anyone or animal around her. She is dearly missed and will never be forgotten. Janice loved her birthdays. She would start announcing that it was going to be her birthday starting on July 1st. You would hear her say, "It's going to be my birthday you know!" so you wouldn't forget her birthday.
To honor Janice we will be having a Celebration of her Life on her 75th birthday in July. Her celebration will be held on July 24, 2020 at South Country Greenhouse. The time will be determined at a later date.
Janice is survived by her husband, Frank Martino of Carlsbad, NM; son, Ponch Martino and wife, Jessica of Carlsbad, NM; three grandchildren: Aspen, Jakob, and Lukas Martino; brother-in-law, Elmer Waystedt and wife Vivian of Montana; two sisters-in-law: Debbie Mattox and husband John of Kansas; Dorothy Grinstead of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, ww5.komen.org Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020