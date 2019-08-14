|
Jaye Jean Foster
Carlsbad - Jaye Jean Foster, 69, of Carlsbad, NM passed away August 8, 2019.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Rogers officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Club, donate.bgca.org
Jaye was born March 23, 1950, in Stanton, Texas to Bettye Handrick. After high school, she went on to get her masters degree in counseling. Her list of community involvement was extensive and included being an educator in DWI awareness, helping start Home Care Connections Hospice in Carlsbad, working for Eddy County, and other educational programs. Jaye Jean always had a special place in her heart for children and great respect for hospice workers. She was a vivacious and passionate person about her family down to her gardening. Anyone that met Jaye Jean had a friend for life with a heart of gold. She loved her family and friends exceedingly, and she in return will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Jaye Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Cy Foster; mother, Bettye Handrick and daughter, Amy Foster.
Jaye Jean is survived by her son, Chad Foster and Jody; three grandchildren: Cy Foster and wife, Adriana, Gray Foster, and Sophia Foster; one great-grandchild, Christian Foster; step sons: Chris, Kelly, Kirby Foster and their families; father, James Hazel and Jaretta; brother, Thomas Vickers; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 14, 2019