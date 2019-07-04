|
|
Jayson Salcido
Carlsbad - Jayson "Blue Jay" Salcido, 35, of Carlsbad, passed away on June 28, 2019. A Rosary will be said in his honor at 7 pm on Fri. July 5, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, Carlsbad NM. Burial Mass will be Sat. July 6, 2019 at 2 pm at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery.
Jayson was born April 20, 1984 in Carlsbad, NM to Annabelle Gomez and Michael Salcido. Jayson co-owned and operated his business, The Out-fit LLC. Jayson was a beloved son, father, and brother. He was a proud single father raising his babies who had given him all the motivation and passion for what he does. Jayson shared his love to anyone he came across in many different ways. Jayson was his brother's keeper, as he guided them in life. He loved to cook and grill. If you were in his home, you ate very well. Jayson loved to ride his Harley anywhere anytime. He had a passion for video gaming since he could walk and stuck with him through his years of life. Jayson was preceded in death by his father, Michael Salcido.
Jayson is survived by his daughters: Serenity Jean, and Kyra Lee Salcido; sons: Jayson Wyatt Salcido and Michael Hodge; mother, Annabelle Gomez; brothers: Jermane Gomez, John and Jose Benavidez; niece Azaely Benavidez and nephews: Amari and Andre Benavidez; grandparents: Herminio Buendia and Elva Gomez and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers are Jermane Gomez, John Benavidez, Jose Benavidez, Carlos Sosa, Patrick Methola, Mathew Methola, Jessi Rodriguez and Chris Tavarez. Honorary pallbearers are Herminio Buendia, Jayson Wyatt Salcido, and Michael Hodge followed by Robert "Sweet Pee" Gomez Jacquez, Carlos Jacquez, Jesus Fierro, Juan Gama, Honorio Duran, Randy "papa" Kiem.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from July 4 to July 5, 2019