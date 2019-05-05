|
Jearldeen "Jerry" Wyrick
Carlsbad - 1931 - 2019
Jearldeen "Jerry" Wyrick of Carlsbad left this world for a better one on March 10, 2019.
Jerry was hospitalized at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas following a serious fall.
Jerry was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 10, 1931. She married Jesse "J.J." Wyrick on February 19, 1987, in Pecos, Texas.
Jerry loved life and made friends wherever she went with her charming personality. She was a strong, independent woman who reached out to help others, and always had time to listen and encourage you of better times ahead.
A wonderful mother and grandmother, Jerry will be forever missed by her children.
Jerry was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Gayla Rice, husband, Jesse Jackson "J.J." Wyrick, parents Essie Myers and Orb McClarin, sisters Sybil Norwood, Dorothy Faye Bishop, and Emmer Gene Ellis.
She is survived by her daughters Nelda Cox of Lindale, Texas, and Judy Calhoun of Norman, Oklahoma; sisters Dolly Barger and Frankie Donnal of Virginia; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, her best friend of 60+ years, Bonnie Dycus; dear friend Cindy McAnally her furry baby "Okie", and many relatives and friends. Honoring her wishes, no funeral will take place.
Rest in peace, sweet Mom. You will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 5, 2019