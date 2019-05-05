|
Jerald Duncan "Jerry" Whitlock
Carlsbad - Jerald Duncan "Jerry" Whitlock, 78, of North Alameda Street Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Jerry was born on July 14, 1940 in Carlsbad, NM to J.D. and Maxine Whitlock. He grew up in Carlsbad, and graduated from CHS in 1958. Later, Jerry married the love of his life Mary London on June 5, 1960, in Loving, NM and they had three children.
In the late 80's, Jerry started API Pipe and Supply and continued to operate it until the late 90's. Prior to owning API, he worked in the oilfield for many years. Jerry was a very involved lifelong member of the First Assembly of God Church, and went on several mission trips to Mexico to build churches, as well as worked many years at the Teen Challenge facility. He also enjoyed cruising, hunting, and fishing. Jerry was a kind and caring person and loved spending quality time with his friends and family. He will be missed and remembered always.
Jerry was preceded in death by her father, J.D. Whitlock; mother, Maxine Graham Whitlock; father-in-law, Frank London; mother-in-law, Eunice London; brother-in-law, Gerald Cass; sister-in-law, Nancy Whitlock.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mary Whitlock of Carlsbad, NM; son, Norman Whitlock of Carlsbad, NM; son, Duncan Whitlock and wife, Wendy of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Renee Calhoun and husband, Russ of Canyon, TX; five grandchildren: Austin Peralta of Carlsbad, NM; D.J. Whitlock of Carlsbad, NM; Cora Whitlock of Carlsbad, NM; Devin Calhoun and wife, Ashley of Canyon, TX; and Shaela Calhoun of Canyon, TX; four great-grandchildren, Jaylen Whitlock of Carlsbad, NM; Max Calhoun of Canyon, TX; Ty Calhoun of Canyon, TX; and Gracie Calhoun of Canyon, TX; sister, Boneva Cass of Carlsbad, NM; brother, Bobby Whitlock of Muskegon, MI; sister, Jeanie Yarbrough and husband, Jerry of San Antonio, TX; in-laws; Elmer and Janet London of Texarkana, TX; in-laws, Ernest and Veta London of San Angela, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Monday, May 6, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brad Coates officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has request donations be made to Celebrate Recovery at First Assembly of God, 1502 W. Mermod St. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 5, 2019