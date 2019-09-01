Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Sunset Gardens Cemetery
Carlsbad, NM
Jerry Don Hellyer


1962 - 2019
Jerry Don Hellyer Obituary
Jerry Don Hellyer

Albuquerque - May 10, 1962 - March 19, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry Don Hellyer, resident of Albuquerque, NM, announces his passing after illness on March 19, 2019 at the age of 56 years old.

Jerry Hellyer was born May 10, 1962 in Modesto, CA to Jack and Faye (Cline) Hellyer. Jerry lived a life where no person was a stranger, and he loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He served honorably as a Sergeant in the United Stated Marine Corps where he survived the Beirut bombings while he was serving as a crater specialist. He was exemplary at his job, and went on to save the lives of many.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his children, Casandra Faye Hellyer of Phoenix, AZ and Jakki Lynn Hellyer of Waterford, CA. Jerry will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Brayden, Jude, Travis, Eian, and Emma as well as by his siblings: Sister, Treva Tweedy of Carlsbad, NM, Sister, Susan Smith, Elko, NV, brother Lanny Smith of Tijeras, NM, brother Mark Hellyer, Tijeras, NM, and sister, Wendy Christesson of Stephenville, TX as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jackie Hellyer, his sister, Judy Bricker, his maternal grandparents, Earl Cline and Vera Cline, as well as his mother, Faye Wass.

A memorial service and Honor Guard will be held on September 7th at 9 o'clock AM at Sunset Gardens Cemetery in Carlsbad. All are welcome to join us in remembrance of Jerry.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 1, 2019
