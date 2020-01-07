|
Jerry Joel Zuniga
Lubbock, TX - Jerry Joel Zuniga, 37, of Presidio St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at University Medical Center, Lubbock, TX. Liturgy Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church, with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at West Funeral Home, followed by a Prayer Vigil at 7 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church. See obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020