Jesus "Tony" Serrano
Carlsbad - Jesus "Tony" Serrano, 43, of Mesilla Road Carlsbad, NM tragically passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Tony was born on August 6, 1976, in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose and Aida Serrano. Visitation will be 3 PM-5 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Vigil will be held at 7 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church followed by interment at Carlsbad Cemetery Carlsbad, NM.
Tony lived life to the fullest, without limits or hesitations. Every chance he got, he would make sure to tell someone he loved them and how they were special. He was a loving husband and father, who's number one pride and joy was his family. Tony also was an avid thrill seeker, loved racing, hunting, collecting guns, rooting for the Saints, taking naps during movies, acquiring cheap whiskey, and cooking his famous ribs at the family cookouts. Tony had a huge heart and smile :) of contagious joy, who will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Tony was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Guerrero Acosta; paternal grandmother, Guadalupe Jordan Lujan; and uncle, Luis Acosta.
Tony is survived by his wife, Rejina Serrano of Carlsbad; son, Adrian Baiza of Albuquerque; son, Xaver Baiza and wife, Angel of Carlsbad; son, Dalton Johnson of Carlsbad; son, Jesus "Tony" Serrano, Jr. of Carlsbad; daughter, Sapphire Baiza of Carlsbad; grandchildren: Nathaniel Baiza, Levi Baiza, and Bray Johnson; parents, Jose and Aida Serrano of Carlsbad; brother, Ricardo Serrano of Carlsbad; brother, Danny Serrano and wife, Kanda of Alamogordo; 8 nephews and nieces: Alejandro Serrano, Sean Serrano, Aric Serrano, Aubrey Serrano, Brielle Serrano, Ryder Gregg, Aidan Serrano, and Corban Serrano; 1 great-nephew, Adriel Serrano; maternal grandmother, Aida Acosta and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020