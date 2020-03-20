Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Jim Eastham, 68, died Mar. 12, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. He was born Oct. 11, 1951 in Lamesa, TX to J.E. and Earnestine Covington Eastham. Jim was a Vietnam Veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps, a Police Officer for 12 years, and worked at The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, NM where he retired after 24 years. He is survived by his wife Marsha Eastham, his 2 sons Kris and Ronnie Eastham, and his daughter Shannon Porter. He also leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
