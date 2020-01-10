|
|
Jimmy Lynn Ferguson
On January 4, 2020, Jimmy Lynn Ferguson showed up in heaven, and surprised the love of his life, Sherri, with a dance.
Jimmy passed away in Lubbock, Texas, where he was spending time with family and friends. He was born and raised in Carlsbad, NM where he grew up with his best friends, his brothers, Tommy Ferguson (Nancy), Jacky Ferguson (Peggy) and Donny Ferguson (Robin). Jimmy graduated from Carlsbad Senior High. After time at New Mexico State University, he enlisted and served our country in the US Army, during the Vietnam War. He then re-enlisted during Desert Storm. He was very disappointed not to be deployed outside the USA.
Others waiting anxiously when he arrived in heaven, include his parents, Tom and Thelma Ferguson, cousins Ralph Walker, Reno Walker, Junior White and Mike Theobald, uncle Danny Theobald and many other friends and family.
Husband and dad (Tish and Robin) were two jobs he took much pride in, and they prepared him to be a Poppa. Those that called him Poppa were his world. Christopher Pyle (Danielle), Cody Pyle, Randa Hughes (Justin), Rachel Stone (Gary), Dakota Spencer, Jordan Lauhoff, and Wyatt Lauhoff as well as 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.
We will celebrate this wonderful life on January 19, 2020, River Bend Community Center, 1302 Mission, Carlsbad, NM. Please join us as we honor Jimmy with love and laughter from 1:00 to 3:00, come and go.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020