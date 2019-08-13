|
Joan C. Hargrave
Carlsbad - Joan C. Hargrave, 85, of Northshore Dr., Carlsbad, NM, passed away August 10, 2019 at her home. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Caleb Rolan and Rev. David W. Rogers officiating.
Joan was born July 2, 1934 in New York, New York to Werner B. and Marianne (Barton) Kaufmann. She graduated from Walnut Hill High School in Natick, Massachusetts and received a nursing degree from Simmons College in Boston. Joan worked as a pediatric nurse, psychiatric nurse and ER nurse before moving to Carlsbad in 1964. She married Lewis Hargrave January 20, 1972 here in Carlsbad. Together they opened Golden Services as Joan had a passion for helping others. She has continued to stay involved in the family business even after retiring when Carl, their son, took over the business. Joan was involved in countless organizations including Campfire, Business and Professional Women, Chamber of Commerce, Sheriff Possettes, Democratic Party and Lion's Club. She was also an active member at Riverside Country Club, Carlsbad Rotary Club, B.P.O. Elks Lodge - 1558, Kiwanis, Shrine Clown Unit and Joan was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lewis W. Hargrave, Jr. and daughter Margaret Pieratt. Survivors are her sons: Carl Lieberwirth and wife Tracy of Carlsbad, Steven Lieberwirth of Santa Fe, NM; stepdaughter Paula Stricklin of Dallas, TX; grandchildren: Rhianon Lieberwirth, Emma Lieberwirth, Gretchen Pieratt and Barton Pieratt; and twin brother Bert K. Barton of Boston, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 13, 2019