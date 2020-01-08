|
Joan Victoria Brown Swinford
Joan Victoria Brown Swinford, 87, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Wesleyan Home in Georgetown, Texas. She was born July 13, 1931 in Poplar Buff, Mo. to Sanford Cleveland Brown and Cordelia Dalton Brown. Joan attended Carlsbad High School, lived in Albuquerque, Indianapolis, Houston, Oklahoma, Round Rock TX and Georgetown, TX. She enjoyed a myriad of activities, including gardening, knitting, sewing, and motorcycling riding with her husband.
Preceding her in death are her beloved husband of 51 years, Donald Swinford, her sisters Sylvia Phillips, Eastena Gregston, her brothers Dalton Brown and Homer Brown, and her grandson Greg Hendrix. She is survived by her son Guy Swinford (Karen) and her daughters Becky Swinford Truitt (Mike), Vicki Swinford Taylor (Andy) and Dawna Swinford Hendrix (Ricky). She was loved and blessed by 8 grandchildren (Jessica, Emily, Mason, Greg, Reece, Nolan, Michaela and Hollis) and 9 great grandchildren. Joan enjoyed her family and her church. Throughout her life, Joan held an unwavering faith in God and "His Will be Done" was her proclamation to each challenged faced. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020