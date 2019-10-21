Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody Lee Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jody Lee Price Obituary
Jody Lee Price

Carlsbad - Jody Lee Price, 43, passed away on Thursday October 10, 2019 from the complications of a spider bite that occurred while working in his home town of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Jody overcame so much in his life and we are saddened to lose him so senselessly.

Jody was born on February 20, 1976 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Joe and Annette Price. Jody attended school at Carlsbad high school and New Mexico State University at Carlsbad before working in Ruidoso, Arizona, California, and Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Jody was a kind and caring soul we lovingly called a big kid and dog whisperer. His youthful, fun loving outlook on life was contagious to all who were around him. We will miss him dearly.

Jody is survived by his parents Joe and Annette Price, his son Myles Ingram, his big brother and sister Brian Price and Kimberly Powell and fiancé Delilah Mckinstry. Jody was preceded in death by his nephew Matthew Price, and is survived by his nephews Tanner Hand, Aaron and Isiah Price, nieces Samantha Hand, Amanda Powell and Destiny Price as well as and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Karen Price and Mark Powell.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.