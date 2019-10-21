|
Jody Lee Price
Carlsbad - Jody Lee Price, 43, passed away on Thursday October 10, 2019 from the complications of a spider bite that occurred while working in his home town of Carlsbad, New Mexico. Jody overcame so much in his life and we are saddened to lose him so senselessly.
Jody was born on February 20, 1976 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Joe and Annette Price. Jody attended school at Carlsbad high school and New Mexico State University at Carlsbad before working in Ruidoso, Arizona, California, and Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Jody was a kind and caring soul we lovingly called a big kid and dog whisperer. His youthful, fun loving outlook on life was contagious to all who were around him. We will miss him dearly.
Jody is survived by his parents Joe and Annette Price, his son Myles Ingram, his big brother and sister Brian Price and Kimberly Powell and fiancé Delilah Mckinstry. Jody was preceded in death by his nephew Matthew Price, and is survived by his nephews Tanner Hand, Aaron and Isiah Price, nieces Samantha Hand, Amanda Powell and Destiny Price as well as and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Karen Price and Mark Powell.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019