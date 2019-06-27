|
|
Joe Dunlop
Carlsbad - Joe Dunlop, 67, of San Juan Manor, Carlsbad, NM, passed away June 12, 2019 at his home. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Leo Sweet Community Center with Chaplain Terry McKean officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Joe was born January 29, 1952 in Clifton, Texas to Calvin N. and Dorothy Faye (Williams) Dunlop. He graduated from Kermit High School in 1971. Joe married Candice Wyse July 4, 1981 in Albuquerque. He worked for the Gas Company of New Mexico 35 years, retiring in 2016 from New Mexico Gas Co. Joe and Candy moved to Carlsbad in 2010. Joe was a loving husband and father. He loved being retired and was making the most of his retirement. He enjoyed playing golf, pickleball, ping pong and riding his bike. Joe and Candy loved traveling together. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors are his wife, Candice Dunlop of Carlsbad; daughter, Carly Dunlop of Carlsbad; brother, Jack Dunlop and wife, Mary Lee of Amarillo, Texas; step-brother, Michael Giesler of Atlanta, Texas; step-sister, Jill Welch of Arlington, Texas and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 27, 2019