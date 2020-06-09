Joe Gomez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Gomez

Carlsbad - Joe "Manana" Gomez, 72, of W. Church Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away June 2, 2020 at his home. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Dr. James Jones officiating.

Joe was born February 23, 1948 in Carlsbad, NM, to Simon S. and Rachel (Rodriguez) Gomez. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1966. Joe worked in the potash mines for 27 years before retiring. He was a kind and generous man, happily helping anyone he could. Joe was preceded in death b his parents. Survivors are his sons: Isaac Gomez and Kris Gomez and wife, Lewie; grandchildren: Imari and Alexis; sister, Yolanda Martinez and husband, Johnny; two nieces, one nephew and several cousins. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved