Joe Gomez
Carlsbad - Joe "Manana" Gomez, 72, of W. Church Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away June 2, 2020 at his home. Cremation has taken place. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Dr. James Jones officiating.
Joe was born February 23, 1948 in Carlsbad, NM, to Simon S. and Rachel (Rodriguez) Gomez. He graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1966. Joe worked in the potash mines for 27 years before retiring. He was a kind and generous man, happily helping anyone he could. Joe was preceded in death b his parents. Survivors are his sons: Isaac Gomez and Kris Gomez and wife, Lewie; grandchildren: Imari and Alexis; sister, Yolanda Martinez and husband, Johnny; two nieces, one nephew and several cousins. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.