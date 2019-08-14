|
|
Joe Granger, Jr.
Carlsbad - "Now, today we lay to rest the Real Man of Steel."
Joe Granger, Jr., 89, of Hill Street, Carlsbad, NM passed away August 10, 2019, at Carlsbad Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM, Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A rosary is scheduled for 9:30 AM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:15 AM with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Joe was born on February 11, 1930, in Carlsbad, NM to Joe and Ascension Granger. He later met and married the love of his life, Mary Bernal Adame, and started a family, having eleven children. With only having a 6th grade education, he had an inventive mind with patent pending ideas, a strong will, and a fighting spirit. He never wanted anyone to go unfed, even the birds, and everyone was always welcomed in his home. Family was a priority to Joe, and he made sure to instill those same quality traits in his children. Joe also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, singing, and playing his guitar and harmonica. He will be missed dearly, and never forgotten.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joe Granger, Sr.; mother, Ascension Saenz Granger; wife, Mary Bernal (Adame) Granger; sons: Larry and Bobby Granger; and brothers: Tom, Michael, Henry, and Gilbert Granger.
Joe is survived by his two daughters: Betty Granger, and Delma Buendia (Joe-Aldolfo) of Carlsbad, NM; seven sons: Jerry Granger, Charlie Granger (Angela), Jody Granger (Lisa), Gary Granger, Eddie Granger, Edmund Granger (Mary Ann), and Lonnie Granger (Cynthia) all of Carlsbad, NM; twenty-three grandchildren; thirty-four great-grandchildren; brother, Adam Granger of Lubbock, TX; sister, Alice Quiroz (Manuel) of Lovington, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Aug. 14, 2019