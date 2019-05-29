|
Joel Davis Frier, Jr.
Carlsbad - Graveside services for Joel Davis Frier Jr, 66, of Carlsbad, NM will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lovington Cemetery, 600 West Gum, Lovington, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirby-Smith-Rogers Funeral Home. Joel was born on October 14, 1952 in Lovington, NM to Joel Sr and Rena Mae (Moor) Frier and passed away on May 20, 2019 in Carlsbad, NM. Joel enjoyed going camping and fishing and he liked hunting. Sometimes he just liked going riding in the country. He enjoyed shooting his guns to improve his aim and was just a real outdoors person. He loved watering his trees and seeing them thrive. Joel's passion was his family and he loved being around them, laughing and having a good time together. He will be greatly missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Surviving him is one daughter: Rena Frier of Carlsbad; one brother: Paul Frier of Carlsbad; one sister: Lajuana Alexander and husband Don of Carlsbad; two grandchildren: Kelly Thompson and Kathrin Wilbourn and three great-grandchildren; also two nieces and one nephew.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29th from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 29, 2019