John E. Huber, Jr.
Artesia - A memorial service will be held at a later date for John E. Huber, Jr. of Artesia, New Mexico.
Mr. Huber, 57, died March 7, 2020 at his home in Artesia.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Terpening & Son Mortuary.
John was born May 15, 1962 in Canoga Park, California, the son of John Huber Sr. of Artesia and Cynthia (Reese) Huber of Carlsbad.
John was a cowboy ranch hand for many years. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need.
Survivors include father John "Big John" Huber Sr, mother Cynthia Huber, brothers Michael Huber wife Melanie and Danny Huber; and sister Erin Huber Serna. Numerous aunts, uncles, neices, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020