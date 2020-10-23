1/1
John Henry Jake Sims
John Henry Jake Sims

Carlsbad - John Henry Jake Sims passed from this life on October 20, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. He was 73 years old. John was born in Levelland, Texas to Bay and Alta Sims. He was known as honest and hardworking man, who loved his family immensely. John enjoyed woodworking and going to flea markets and auctions. Whether he and his wife, Vicki, were on motorcycles or horses, they absolutely loved riding around the New Mexico countryside. He worked for many years in the oilfield, doing everything from roughnecking to pushing tools, but his final career was with Intrepid Potash Mine in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

John is survived by his wife, Vicki; daughters Sandra and husband Dwight, Glenda and husband Larry; sons Terry and wife Cassie, Justin and wife Krystal; sister Patsy Guthrie; grandchildren Lauren, Taylor, Joseph, Kirstin, Teddie, Angela, Ryan, Brooklyn, Houston, Storme, Mason, Cody, Wyatt, Weston, Chase; great grandchildren Raymond, Axton, Jason, Alaina, Kynleigh, Harper and Bexlee; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

John is preceded in death by parents, Bay and Alta; sisters Georgie and Mary Ann; brothers Eddie and Dean; daughter Amanda and her son John. Private Family services will take place. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
