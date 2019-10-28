|
Father John L. Sostrich
Carlsbad - Father John L. Sostrich, Commander US Navy Chaplin, passed away on September 20, 2019 at the Woodlands Assisted Living facility in Eastland, Texas. A memorial mass for Father John will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10 am at St. Edward Catholic Church. Burial will be in San Diego at the Holy Cross Cemetery on November 14, 2019.
Father John was born on March 8, 1930 in Strawn, TX. When he young, the family moved to Carlsbad, NM. After graduation from High School he joined the US Navy, 1948 - 1952. After his military service he worked for 2 years in the underground potash mines near Carlsbad. At that point he was called to become a Catholic Priest. He completed his undergraduate studies at St. Francis Seminary receiving a BA. He then completed his priestly studies at Immaculate Heart Seminary and was ordained in March of 1962 in San Diego, CA. Father John completed assignments in Churches in El Centro, Lemon Grove and San Diego. In 1968 he was granted leave to serve in the US Navy Chaplain Corp and served until his retirement in 1984 as Commander USN, including a year of service in Vietnam. His kind words and gentle spirit were most welcomed by those in combat. During the rest of his time as a Chaplin, he served in Parishes in Hawaii, Florida and San Diego.
Father John lived in many places, as he loved to roam! A few of his residences included Hawaii, Florida, California, New Mexico and Texas. He is preceded in death by his father, Mickey P. Sostrich and his mother, Eva E. Sostrich; brothers, George W. and Mickey J.; sister, Evelyn Wales; nephews Paul Wales, Gerald Sostrich and niece, Shirley Newton. He is survived by nephews: Bill Sostrich, Gery Wales, Edward Wales; nieces: Virginia Moon, Janet Dugas, and their families. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Father John's name to Catholic Relief Services, crs.org. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2019