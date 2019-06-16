|
Josefina E. "Josie" Munoz
Carlsbad - From a portion of Ecclesiastes 3: To everything there is a season, a time for every matter under Heaven, a time to be born and a time to die, and a time to say good-bye………
We will be gathered for services at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at West Funeral Home Chapel where we will be dressed in white to celebrate life everlasting in Heaven for our beloved Mother, Josie Espinoza Munoz; a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a grandmother and a dear friend. Pastor Manuel Cano of the Potter's House Christian Fellowship will officiate and Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday at West Funeral Home.
One of the most important things in our Mother's life was gardening, and she took great pride in her beautiful flowers. Being with her family was what Mom enjoyed most of all; cooking out, singing and dancing and dressing up fabulous were also a big part of who she was. Josie worked as a cook at Sno to Go South for 30 years. She loved to cook for Carlsbad and the surrounding towns.
Her faith in Christ became a big part of her hardest moments battling cancer and through it all she remained faithful to God. Our Mother, Josie was surrounded by her family and friends who cared for her faithfully. Her love for her family remained her focus to the end. The plants she nurtured and the love she showed to all of us will live on and be with us even now that she has gone to be with God.
Mom is survived by her 5 children: Carol, Nancy, Gloria, James and our baby sister, Lisa Munoz and adopted daughter, Reta Stokes and stepson, "Pio" Sanchez; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Joe, Carlos and Robert Espinoza; 2 sisters: Eloisa Rivas and Liza Lopez; David Sanchez, Clint and Cindy Kent all of Sno to Go South co-workers and numerous family and friends.
She was preceded in death by Valente Munoz and her parents, Isaac and Angela (Armendariz) Espinoza.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Munoz, Jr., Junior Rivas, Isaac Espinoza, Andres Calvillo, Jr., Gabriel Rivas, Isaiah Rivas, Vince Munoz, Bruce Lopez and "Pio" Sanchez. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 16, 2019