Abilene - Joseph A. Rose, 89, of Abilene, Tx. passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Abilene.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11 AM at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel.



Joe was born on June 24, 1931 in Carlsbad, N.M. to the late Jess Daniel Rose and Johnnie Joy Nichols Rose. He graduated with a B.A. degree in Business Administration and Economics from Eastern New Mexico State University. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and completed Officer Candidate School as well as 18 months of tank training. He served in Korea in support of the 1st Marine Division.



Joe married Anne Howard on December 23, 1954 in Dallas, Texas. He was an entrepreneur and enjoyed working and serving in his community. Joe served in a leadership capacity in the Republican party, Boy Scouts of America, local museum board and National Park Historical Association. He was also President of the Carlsbad N.M. Chamber of Commerce, Carlsbad Rotary Club and N.M. Sand and Gravel Association. He served on the Board of Carlsbad National Bank and was Development Officer for the Regional fund-raising campaigns for Lakeview Christian Home. Joe enjoyed hunting, camping, hiking, public speaking and presentation of the history of the U.S. Joe was active in preserving antique truck history and was President of the ABQ Club. He was also proud to have participated in the 2018 Northern New Mexico Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and was a member of the Church of Christ.



Joe is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Anne Rose; children, Allen Rose (Joanna), Greg Rose (Lisa), Melanie Hart (Charlie); grandchildren, Alexander Rose, Abigail Hoffbauer (Tim), Dustin Rose (Erin), Drew Rose (Nicole), Derek Rose (Adriene), Daniel Rose, Morgan Hart, Lauren Hart McLeroy (Jace); 6 great grandchildren; siblings, A.L. Rose (Wanda), Jessie Cullers, Joy Carroll (Don), Mary Harrell (Roger), Jim Rose (Nancy), and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.









