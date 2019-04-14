|
Joseph Elbert Whygles
Carlsbad - Joseph Elbert Whygles, 66, of Milliron Road Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at University Medical Center in Albuquerque, NM. Joseph was born on June 1, 1952 in Carlsbad, NM to Cliffard and Cathrine Whygles. Later, Joseph met Juanita Dominguez and they got married on August 5, 1989, in Carlsbad, NM.
Having grown up in Carlsbad, Joseph always loved going fishing and hunting and knew all the best spots. He started his career as a mechanic and worked at Mosaic Potash Mines for 27 years. Joseph also loved working on cars, welding, and cooking, especially his famous Asado, which he made during the holidays. He was a jack-of-all-trades and the best jokester with his quick wit. Joseph was a kind and caring person, and loved spending quality time with his friends and family. He will be missed and remembered always.
Joseph was preceded in death by both of his parents; father-in-law, Tony Dominguez; brother, Thomas Whygles; granddaughter, Jazmin Martinez; granddaughter, Sarah Corrales; great-granddaughter, Sierra Corrales; and daughter-in-law, Carol Martinez.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Juanita Whygles of Carlsbad, NM; mother-in-law, Isabel Dominguez of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Yvonne Corrales of Carlsbad, NM; son, Angel Martinez and wife, Maryann of Carlsbad, NM; son, Donald Martinez of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Valerie Martinez of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Belinda Ramos of Fountain, CO; daughter, Rose Bulger of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Jessica Whygles of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Janay Martinez of Carlsbad, NM; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place, and no there will be no visitation. A rosary is scheduled for 9:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 14, 2019