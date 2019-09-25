|
|
Joy ( Henderson) Owen
Carlsbad - Joy (Henderson) Owen, 93, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Carlsbad, NM.
There will be no visitation; cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gerald Harden officiating. Denton-Wood is in charge of the arrangements.
Joy was born on September 19, 1926 in Hart, TX to Ridland Green and Frankie Ann (Slover) Henderson. She taught for four years in Texas before moving to Carlsbad in 1949. She started teaching in Carlsbad in 1949 and taught at Puckett, Monterrey, and Sunset elementary schools. She retired after teaching for a total of 34 years.
Joy was a devoted Christian. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years. She loved the Lord and loved reading the Bible. She also loved spending time with her sisters and enjoyed their many reunions.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ridland and Frankie Henderson; brothers: Charlie Henderson, R. G. Henderson, Clifford Henderson and Frank Henderson; sisters: Anna Lou Huff, Bea Cole, Mary Bliss, Lola Stewart, Nola Jobe, and Jane Schielock; grandson, Josh Owen.
She is survived by her three sons, John Owen and wife Susan of Carlsbad, NM, Don Owen and wife Kelly of Carlsbad, NM, and Ron Owen of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Glee Williams of Canyon, TX; grandchildren: Janae Riker and husband Matthew of Lubbock, TX, Rashae Cain and husband Kyle of Carlsbad, NM, Trey Owen of Carlsbad, NM, Shelly Owen Martinez of Carlsbad, NM, Scott Owen and wife Jessica of Albuquerque, NM, Troy Owen and wife Theresa of Peoria, AZ, Scott Owen and wife Brenda of Albuquerque, NM, Krista DeVries and wife Lindsay of Oregon, Aaron Owen of New York, NY; great grandchildren: Rayce Riker, Kashton Cain, Tyler Owen, Tory Martinez, Brianna Martinez, Ali Martinez, Maven Olivo, Lane Owen, Lleyton Owen, Roux DeVries, Grey DeVries; great-great grandchildren: Brooke Owen and Aria Owen; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 25, 2019