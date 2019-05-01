|
Joy Verlene McKenney
Hobbs, NM - Joy Verlene McKenney, 78, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs, NM. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at West Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor, Jimmy Hamilton of Garden Street Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (old section). Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Friday at West Funeral Home.
Joy Verlene (Campbell) McKenney was born in Davenport, Oklahoma on September 24, 1940 to Velda Alvin and Claudia (Hicks) Campbell. She moved to Lovington, NM at the age of 14 and later graduated from Lovington High School in 1958.
Joy married James Lee Campbell on February 13, 1959 in Lovington, NM. They moved to Carlsbad in 1964 where James worked at the potash mines for 32 years. After James' retirement, they owned and managed McKenney's RV and Muffler Shop from 1992-2000.
Joy enjoyed making salsa, shopping for her family and playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband James; both parents; brothers: Arlen Campbell and Wayne Campbell and sister Myrna Campbell.
Joy is survived by her son Jimmy J. McKenney of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Cheryl and husband Mark Bartlett of Artesia, NM; two granddaughters: Michelle Ramos and husband Salomon and Melissa Bartlett, all of Roswell, NM and great-granddaughters Audriena and Gabrielle Ramos. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 1, 2019