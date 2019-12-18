|
Joyce Ann Cash
Carlsbad - Joyce Ann Cash, 69, of Carlsbad, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Lakeview Christian Home. She was born December 16, 1949, in Lakeland, Florida to parents, Shelby Tolbert and Marylin Adams.
Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service is scheduled for 1 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Lakeview Christian Home with Chaplain Terry McKean officiating.
Joyce is survived by her son, David Rhoades and wife, Lisa; grandchildren: Prestin, Ashtin, Koltin, Justin and wife, Erin; and great-grandchild, Lincoln Rhoades. She joins her son, Billy Rhoades; her parents, Shelby Tolbert and Marylin Adams; sister, Danielle Burton; and her most beloved four-legged friend, Max, in heaven.
Joyce graduated from the University of New Mexico with the class of 2005 and received her bachelor's degree in Special Education, all while waitressing at Red Lobster. She later became a teacher at Hermosa Elementary School in Artesia, NM. After retiring, she worked as a substitute teacher for the Carlsbad School district and also waitressed at Denny's in Carlsbad, NM.
Joyce was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved her family dearly. She led a fun-spirited life and had a way of connecting with others that made her many friendships along the way. Joyce thought of her grandkids so intentionally and constantly built a relationship with them that would bring lasting memories and smiles to their faces. Joyce will never be forgotten and will stay close to our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter in Carlsbad, NM 5217 Buena Vista Dr. in honor of her love for animals. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019