Juan B. "John" Lopez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan "John" B. Lopez

Hobbs, NM - John B. Lopez, 80, of Avitia RD, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on May 16, 2020 at White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs, NM. Cremation has taken place and Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez of San Jose Catholic Church and Marcel Lopez officiating.

Juan Baldiviez Lopez was born in Carlsbad, NM on May 6, 1940 to Daniel and Mercedes (Baldiviez) Lopez.

John graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1959 and moved to Los Angeles, CA where he worked with Smela Paints for 43 years, retiring in 2002. John married his wife of over forty years, Frances Lopez in 1965.

He was a member of San Jose Catholic Church and Holy Name Society. He enjoyed going to the North Mesa Senior Center where he would visit with friends and play pool.

John was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

He is survived by his sons: Vincent A. Lopez and Ronald "Ron" Lopez and grandchildren: Mateo, Reina and Ariana Lopez, all of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Daniel Lopez of Carlsbad, NM; sisters: Georgia Fierro of Carlsbad, NM, Elia Cordova of Albuquerque, NM, Helen Garcia of Ontario, CA and Maria Galvan of Brea, CA as well as several nieces and nephews. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved