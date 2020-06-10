Juan "John" B. Lopez
Hobbs, NM - John B. Lopez, 80, of Avitia RD, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on May 16, 2020 at White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs, NM. Cremation has taken place and Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Santa Catarina Cemetery with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez of San Jose Catholic Church and Marcel Lopez officiating.
Juan Baldiviez Lopez was born in Carlsbad, NM on May 6, 1940 to Daniel and Mercedes (Baldiviez) Lopez.
John graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1959 and moved to Los Angeles, CA where he worked with Smela Paints for 43 years, retiring in 2002. John married his wife of over forty years, Frances Lopez in 1965.
He was a member of San Jose Catholic Church and Holy Name Society. He enjoyed going to the North Mesa Senior Center where he would visit with friends and play pool.
John was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.
He is survived by his sons: Vincent A. Lopez and Ronald "Ron" Lopez and grandchildren: Mateo, Reina and Ariana Lopez, all of Albuquerque, NM; brother, Daniel Lopez of Carlsbad, NM; sisters: Georgia Fierro of Carlsbad, NM, Elia Cordova of Albuquerque, NM, Helen Garcia of Ontario, CA and Maria Galvan of Brea, CA as well as several nieces and nephews. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.