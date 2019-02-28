|
Juan M. Rios, 86, of 1st Street, Loving, NM, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Hobbs Healthcare Center in Hobbs, NM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Loving, NM with Father Dennis Connell officiating. Interment will follow at Loving Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. followed by a Prayer Vigil at 6 p.m.
Juan was born on June 12, 1932 to Apolonio and Maria (Macias) Rios in Valle de Zaragoza, Chihuahua, Mexico. He married Maria Granado on May 18, 1953 in Vado de Piedra, Ojinaga, Chihuahua and they later moved to Loving, NM after Juan applied to the Bracero Program, when the United States signed the Mexican Farm Labor Agreement with Mexico to bring labor over to work in the U.S.
Throughout his life, Juan, was a very hard worker and always stood proud of his work. He loved his pecan trees and loved working with his hands and was known as the jokester of the family. He loved all his kids and grandchildren and was known for making the best asado.
In addition to his wife, Maria G. Rios, Juan is survived by five of his six children, Maria Luisa R. Garcia and husband Conrado Garcia, Jaime Rios, Ermida (Mila) McCutchen and husband, Dennis McCutchen, Juan Rios, Jr. and wife Lorina E. Rios and Jose Luis Rios; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren.
Juan was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Angelica Rios; parents Apolonio and Maria Rios and his stepmother, Clautilia, who raised him after his mother Maria died giving birth. Juan was the last of the Rios family and was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Pallbearers will be Everett Montoya, Estevan Garcia, Jr., Xavier Montoya, Jr., Matthew McCutchen, Juan Rios III and Kodie Rios. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 28, 2019