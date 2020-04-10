|
Juana "Dulces" Hernandez
Lubbock, TX - Juana "Dulces" Hernandez, 80, of Irvin St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Tuesday, April 7 2020 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church, with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Monday, followed by a Prayer Vigil at West Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Attendance at Mass and Vigil will be strictly limited to 5 family members only. Attendance limitations are required, due to the National "social distancing" mandates, currently in effect. Juana Dulces Hernandez was born on November 22, 1939 in San Juan,
Chihuahua, Mexico to Natividad and Teresa G. Dominguez. Dulces married the love of her life, Israel in November 1956 and moved to Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1959 to raise their family. Dulces' greatest joy was serving the Lord alongside the Catholic Daughters of America and raising her beautiful family with her husband.
Dulces was well known for her comforting smile and servant's heart. Her hobbies included sewing and dressing her children and grandchildren in her latest creations. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and coffee with her friends.
In 1972, Ducles and Israel began their long journey as local business owners and opened Carlsbad Auto Supply (NAPA). In 1992 once again Israel and Juana alongside their son, joined in construction ventures and projects.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Israel E. Hernandez, son, Alfred Hernandez, parents, Natividad and Teresa Dominguez, brothers, Jose Luis Dominguez and Manuel Dominguez and sister, Gregoria Bueno.
Juana is survived by her daughters: Norma H. Florez and husband, Danny, Yolanda H. Navarrete and husband, Pilar and Lorinda Hernandez, all of Carlsbad, NM. Juana raised Israel Anthony Hernandez (who is considered a son) and his wife, Crystal and Erica Duran (also considered a daughter), all of Carlsbad, NM. Brother, Ramon Dominguez, of Brownfield, TX and five sisters: Lala Rey of Ojinaga, Mexico, Inez Molina of Brownfield, TX, Emilia Martinez, Luz Elena Dominguez and Pilar Navarro, all of Lubbock, TX; grandchildren: Elaine Corona and husband, Mike, Alexandra Chase and husband, Justin and Joshua Navarrete; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Devin and Kaylin Corona, Peyton and Avery Chase and Yariah, Danielle, Mia and Israel Anthony Hernandez, Jr. and great-great grandchild, Carter Lee Rascon.
Pallbearers: Danny Florez, Justin Chase, Pilar Navarrete, Joshua Navarrete, Ricardo Martinez and Brandon and Devin Corona .
Honorary Pallbearers are all of her grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020