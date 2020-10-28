1/1
Julian C. Baker
Julian C. Baker

Carlsbad, NM - Julian Calvin Baker, 94, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at West Funeral Home Chapel. Chaplain Nick King of TLC Home Health, will officiate. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery (new section). There is no visitation.

Julian was born in Pecos, TX on August 25, 1926. He served in the United States Army in World War II in the Philippines. He worked for El Paso Natural Gas for 35 years and retired in 1983.

Julian was preceded in death by his parents Calvin D. Baker and Velma Mary (Buchanan) Baker and his 3 brothers: Dee Baker, Hal Baker and Robert Baker.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patricia Lee (Bayne) Baker of the home, son, James Calvin Baker and wife, Mary Baker of Sandy, Utah. Julian is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
