Julian J. "Red" Garza
Carlsbad - Julian J. "Red" Garza, 79, of E. Fiesta Drive Carlsbad, NM passed away September 22, 2019, at his home. Red was born on January 9, 1940, to Cecilio and Juana Garza in Taft, TX.
Visitation will be 3 PM-5 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Friday, September 27, 2019, at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Red graduated from Carlsbad High School, and then began his career as welder. On December 24, 1976, Red married Martha Morales and started their family. For many years, he worked for IMCC potash mines as a welder, where he retired from in 1992. During that time, he also worked for the National Guard and Reserves for ten years. Red was a tell it like it was kind of man, who enjoyed working on his John Deere tractors, horseback riding, taking care of his trees, collecting antique guns, and having good 'ol Mexican breakfast. He had a running "joke" where every single dog he owned was named Jake. Family was important to Red, and he enjoyed every moment with them, especially taking his sons and grandsons hunting. Red will be dearly missed, and never forgotten. Red was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister.
Red is survived by his wife, Martha Garza of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Brandi Garza of Carlsbad, NM; son, JJ Garza and wife, Kelsey of Carlsbad, NM; son, John Garza and wife, Jennifer of Carlsbad, NM; three grandchildren raised as his own children: Justin Montoya, Joslyn Madrid, and Brandon Garza; seven more grandchildren: Anessa Luna, Alexia Garza, Alyssa Garza, Brooklyn Garza, John Anthony Garza, and AJ "Bugsy" Garza; two great-grandchildren: Alliana and Averi-Ann; brother, Cecilio Garza and wife, Hilda of Lubbock, TX; sister, Goya Gonzales and husband, Tim of Carlsbad, NM; sister, Mary Garza of Albuquerque, NM; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 25, 2019