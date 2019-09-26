Services
Services

Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
San Jose Catholic Church
Julian J. "Red" Garza


1940 - 2019
Julian J. "Red" Garza Obituary
Julian J. "Red" Garza

Carlsbad - Julian J. "Red" Garza, 79, of E. Fiesta Drive Carlsbad, NM passed away September 22, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be 3 PM-5 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Friday, September 27, 2019, at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 26, 2019
