|
|
Julian J. "Red" Garza
Carlsbad - Julian J. "Red" Garza, 79, of E. Fiesta Drive Carlsbad, NM passed away September 22, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be 3 PM-5 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 7 PM at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Friday, September 27, 2019, at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 26, 2019